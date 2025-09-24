SUV Hit-and-Run: Delhi Police Crack Case

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi police arrested an individual allegedly involved in a hit-and-run case that left a hotel manager injured. The incident unfolded on the Rao Tula Ram Flyover in Vasant Vihar, Delhi, early on September 15.

The victim, Mayank Jain, reportedly exited his car when he was struck by an SUV allegedly driven by the suspect. Despite the initial escape, over 200 CCTV cameras helped authorities track the vehicle's movement.

Police efforts led to the arrest of Gaurav Bhardwaj from Greater Kailash Enclave-I after identifying the SUV with a damaged windshield. Bhardwaj had replaced it before his arrest, signifying police diligence in solving the case through surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)