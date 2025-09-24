Massive Ration Card Purge: Odisha's Latest e-KYC Verification Results

In a significant move, the Odisha government has excluded over 7.48 lakh individuals from the state's ration card list following an extensive e-KYC verification process. The announcement came during a legislative assembly session, highlighting a crucial step in updating public distribution records.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra disclosed that since June 2024, ineligible ration card holders along with numerous deceased individuals have been excluded. The most significant number of exclusions due to death occurred in Ganjam, with other districts like Keonjhar and Sundargarh also witnessing considerable reductions.

The process aligns with the 'Odisha State Food Security Rules 2020,' which details the criteria for ration card eligibility. The affected individuals have been informed about their exclusion through the state's RCMS centers. These centers function across 314 blocks and urban local bodies to ensure effective communication and management of ration card services.

