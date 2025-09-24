Left Menu

Massive Ration Card Purge: Odisha's Latest e-KYC Verification Results

The Odisha government has removed 7,48,849 names from the ration card list following an e-KYC verification process. Ineligible cardholders and deceased individuals across several districts contributed to this reduction, aligned with the 'Odisha State Food Security Rules 2020.' Exclusions are communicated through local Ration Card Management Systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:21 IST
Massive Ration Card Purge: Odisha's Latest e-KYC Verification Results
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Odisha government has excluded over 7.48 lakh individuals from the state's ration card list following an extensive e-KYC verification process. The announcement came during a legislative assembly session, highlighting a crucial step in updating public distribution records.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra disclosed that since June 2024, ineligible ration card holders along with numerous deceased individuals have been excluded. The most significant number of exclusions due to death occurred in Ganjam, with other districts like Keonjhar and Sundargarh also witnessing considerable reductions.

The process aligns with the 'Odisha State Food Security Rules 2020,' which details the criteria for ration card eligibility. The affected individuals have been informed about their exclusion through the state's RCMS centers. These centers function across 314 blocks and urban local bodies to ensure effective communication and management of ration card services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Court Demands Comprehensive Probe into Alleged Medical Negligence

Delhi Court Demands Comprehensive Probe into Alleged Medical Negligence

 India
2
Anand Piramal Takes Helm as Chairman of Piramal Finance

Anand Piramal Takes Helm as Chairman of Piramal Finance

 India
3
Breakthrough Agreement in Iraqi Kurdistan Oil Export Deadlock

Breakthrough Agreement in Iraqi Kurdistan Oil Export Deadlock

 Global
4
Regulating Non-Basmati Rice Exports: A New Policy Shift

Regulating Non-Basmati Rice Exports: A New Policy Shift

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025