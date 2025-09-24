Left Menu

Violent Clashes Erupt in Leh Amid Statehood Protests

Four people died and 30 were injured in Leh, Ladakh, during violent protests by the Leh Apex Body youth wing. The protests, demanding statehood and the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh, escalated into clashes with police, leading to fatal shootings. Two hunger strikers were hospitalized after a month-long fast.

Updated: 24-09-2025 17:43 IST
Intense clashes between protesters and security personnel in Leh town, Ladakh, resulted in four fatalities and 30 injuries during a shutdown sponsored by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), officials reported.

The unrest, driven by demands for statehood for Ladakh and the extension of the Sixth Schedule, saw protesters engage in widespread violence, prompting police to resort to firing. The conflict included attacks on a BJP office and several vehicles.

The demonstrations were spurred by the LAB youth wing after two individuals, from a group of 15 on a 35-day hunger strike, were hospitalized as their health declined, emphasizing the escalating tension in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

