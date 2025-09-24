Left Menu

Serial Rapist Avinash Pandey Sentenced to Life in Bahraich

A Bahraich court sentenced Avinash Pandey to life imprisonment for kidnapping and sexually assaulting young girls. Known as a serial rapist, Pandey would target minors between 5 and 7 years old. The case is the first judgment in Bahraich under new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Bahraich has sentenced a 32-year-old, Avinash Pandey, to life imprisonment for the abduction and sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl, according to officials.

The Special District Government Counsel (POCSO), Sant Pratap Singh, identified Pandey as a serial rapist who preyed on girls aged between 5 and 7 years. The Special Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO), Deep Kant Mani, delivered the verdict in one of the four cases lodged against him.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.6 lakh, to be given to the victim. This case marks the first judgment under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions in Bahraich.

(With inputs from agencies.)

