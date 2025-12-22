Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Heinous Bulandshahr Crime

A POCSO special court sentenced five individuals to life imprisonment for a 2016 robbery and gang rape in Bulandshahr. The incident involved a mother and daughter traveling from Noida to Shahjahanpur. One accused died during the trial, while the other five were fined and sentenced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A POCSO special court in Bulandshahr has handed down life imprisonment sentences to five men involved in a 2016 case of robbery and gang rape. The horrific incident occurred when a family traveling late at night was confronted by criminals near Dostpur village.

The victims, a mother and her 14-year-old daughter, were assaulted after the assailants forced them out of their car and into nearby fields at gunpoint. The men in the family were tied up before the brutal attack took place, and the criminals subsequently robbed the family before fleeing the scene.

Assistant District Government Counsel Varun Kaushik confirmed that a chargesheet was filed against six individuals. However, one accused, Salim, passed away during the trial. The remaining five - Zuber alias Sunil, Sajid, Dharmveer alias Raka, Sunil alias Sagar, and Naresh alias Sandeep - were convicted by Additional District Judge (POCSO), Om Prakash Verma-III, and each fined Rs 1.81 lakh.

