Left Menu

U.S. Steps Up Financial Support for Argentina with $20 Billion Swap Line

The United States is deepening financial ties with Argentina by negotiating a $20 billion swap line via the U.S. Treasury. Prepared to purchase Argentina's bonds, the U.S. aims to stabilize Argentina's economy against political destabilization. Talks continue on ending tax breaks for commodity producers amidst economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:57 IST
U.S. Steps Up Financial Support for Argentina with $20 Billion Swap Line
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant financial maneuver, the United States is negotiating a $20 billion swap line with Argentina's central bank. This announcement was made by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday through a post on social media platform X.

Bessent confirmed that the U.S. is not only prepared to purchase Argentina's dollar-denominated bonds as market conditions require but is also providing significant standby credit through the exchange stabilization fund. The move intends to shield Argentina's economy from speculative threats aimed at destabilizing its market.

Furthermore, discussions are also underway between the United States and Argentina to address ending tax incentives for commodity producers converting foreign currency, in an effort to further solidify Argentina's economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thailand's Political Shake-Up: Impending Elections

Thailand's Political Shake-Up: Impending Elections

 Thailand
2
Heavy Rains to Lash Maharashtra: IMD Issues Orange Alert

Heavy Rains to Lash Maharashtra: IMD Issues Orange Alert

 India
3
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Odisha: Father Arrested for Son's Murder

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Odisha: Father Arrested for Son's Murder

 India
4
Reviving Nalanda: A Legacy for Modern Education

Reviving Nalanda: A Legacy for Modern Education

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025