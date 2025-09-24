U.S. Steps Up Financial Support for Argentina with $20 Billion Swap Line

In a significant financial maneuver, the United States is negotiating a $20 billion swap line with Argentina's central bank. This announcement was made by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday through a post on social media platform X.

Bessent confirmed that the U.S. is not only prepared to purchase Argentina's dollar-denominated bonds as market conditions require but is also providing significant standby credit through the exchange stabilization fund. The move intends to shield Argentina's economy from speculative threats aimed at destabilizing its market.

Furthermore, discussions are also underway between the United States and Argentina to address ending tax incentives for commodity producers converting foreign currency, in an effort to further solidify Argentina's economic stability.

