Justice for Aniket Mahato: Court Overturns Controversial Transfer

Aniket Mahato, a leading figure in protests surrounding the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College, welcomed the Calcutta High Court's decision to reinstate him at the same institution as a senior resident in Anesthesiology. The court ruled against his previous placement at Raiganj Medical College, citing political motives behind the transfer.

Justice Biswajit Basu's decision pointed to a lack of transparency and reasonableness in the state's actions, accusing the administration of unfairly targeting Mahato and others. Despite a request to delay the ruling's implementation, the court insisted on immediate execution, vindicating Mahato's claims.

Mahato expressed that this ruling is a victory for all who challenge unjust state actions, while his legal team highlighted continued police harassment related to the protest. The case underlines broader institutional issues, with Mahato's lawyer asserting procedural violations affecting physician assignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)