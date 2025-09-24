Left Menu

Justice for Aniket Mahato: Court Overturns Controversial Transfer

Aniket Mahato celebrates a court ruling that mandates his reinstatement at RG Kar Medical College, alleging his transfer was politically motivated. The decision highlights issues of transparency and SOP violations in state administrative actions, stemming from Mahato's involvement in protests following a tragic rape-murder incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:59 IST
Justice for Aniket Mahato: Court Overturns Controversial Transfer
  • Country:
  • India

Aniket Mahato, a leading figure in protests surrounding the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College, welcomed the Calcutta High Court's decision to reinstate him at the same institution as a senior resident in Anesthesiology. The court ruled against his previous placement at Raiganj Medical College, citing political motives behind the transfer.

Justice Biswajit Basu's decision pointed to a lack of transparency and reasonableness in the state's actions, accusing the administration of unfairly targeting Mahato and others. Despite a request to delay the ruling's implementation, the court insisted on immediate execution, vindicating Mahato's claims.

Mahato expressed that this ruling is a victory for all who challenge unjust state actions, while his legal team highlighted continued police harassment related to the protest. The case underlines broader institutional issues, with Mahato's lawyer asserting procedural violations affecting physician assignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thailand's Political Shake-Up: Impending Elections

Thailand's Political Shake-Up: Impending Elections

 Thailand
2
Heavy Rains to Lash Maharashtra: IMD Issues Orange Alert

Heavy Rains to Lash Maharashtra: IMD Issues Orange Alert

 India
3
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Odisha: Father Arrested for Son's Murder

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Odisha: Father Arrested for Son's Murder

 India
4
Reviving Nalanda: A Legacy for Modern Education

Reviving Nalanda: A Legacy for Modern Education

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025