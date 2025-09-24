Left Menu

Gujarat Unveils 17 New Talukas for Decentralized Development

The Gujarat government has approved the creation of 17 new talukas, bringing the total to 265, to promote decentralization and rapid development. Announced by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the plan seeks to enhance social, economic, health, and educational facilities and aligns with Prime Minister Modi's 2047 development vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:22 IST
Gujarat Unveils 17 New Talukas for Decentralized Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government has taken a significant step towards decentralization by approving the creation of 17 new talukas, increasing the total number to 265. This decision, announced on Wednesday, aims to boost local administration and foster rapid development in various regions.

Chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state cabinet sanctioned the new administrative divisions by restructuring 21 existing talukas. Health Minister and government spokesperson Hrishikesh Patel highlighted that the proximity of new taluka headquarters will enhance access to social, economic, health, and educational resources, benefitting residents, and supporting development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a Developed India by 2047.

Aligned with PM Modi's vision of administrative simplification, this formation represents a stride in realizing a Developed Gujarat by the same year. Additionally, the government initiated the creation of Gujarat's 34th district, Vav-Tharad, earlier this year, as a part of its broad administrative decentralization strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Alleges 'Vote Chori' as Threat to Democracy

Congress Alleges 'Vote Chori' as Threat to Democracy

 India
2
India Expands Medical Education Initiatives with New PG and UG Seats

India Expands Medical Education Initiatives with New PG and UG Seats

 India
3
Supreme Court Orders Real Estate Firm to Pay Hefty Refund with Interest

Supreme Court Orders Real Estate Firm to Pay Hefty Refund with Interest

 India
4
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Pledges Quick Relief Amid Flood Crisis

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Pledges Quick Relief Amid Flood Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025