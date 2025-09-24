Gujarat Unveils 17 New Talukas for Decentralized Development

The Gujarat government has taken a significant step towards decentralization by approving the creation of 17 new talukas, increasing the total number to 265. This decision, announced on Wednesday, aims to boost local administration and foster rapid development in various regions.

Chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state cabinet sanctioned the new administrative divisions by restructuring 21 existing talukas. Health Minister and government spokesperson Hrishikesh Patel highlighted that the proximity of new taluka headquarters will enhance access to social, economic, health, and educational resources, benefitting residents, and supporting development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a Developed India by 2047.

Aligned with PM Modi's vision of administrative simplification, this formation represents a stride in realizing a Developed Gujarat by the same year. Additionally, the government initiated the creation of Gujarat's 34th district, Vav-Tharad, earlier this year, as a part of its broad administrative decentralization strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)