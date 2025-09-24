High Court Stalls Re-evaluation of Telangana Group-1 Mains by Single Judge Order

The Telangana High Court has provided temporary relief for the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) by suspending a single judge's order that required the re-evaluation of all answer scripts from the Group-1 mains examination conducted last year. This development comes after the Commission and several successful candidates filed writ appeals against the directive issued on September 9.

A bench, led by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and G M Mohiuddin, addressed the appeals, noting that any appointments made during this period must consider the final verdict of the ongoing writ appeals. The High Court has scheduled the next hearing for October 15, maintaining an interim suspension of the directive in question.

The Commission, alongside successful candidates, argued that the single judge committed serious errors in assessing the examination's transparency and integrity. They emphasized the absence of any proven exam paper leaks or irregularities, further challenging the order to re-evaluate or reconduct the exams.