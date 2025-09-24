Left Menu

State Food Department Officer Arrested for Bribery

A junior supply officer in the state food department was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Alirajpur district. The officer, named Rama Avasya, initially demanded Rs 5 lakh from a shop owner to avoid filing an FIR. He was caught during the transaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alirajpur | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:55 IST
State Food Department Officer Arrested for Bribery
officer
  • Country:
  • India

A junior supply officer from the state food department has been apprehended for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. The arrest took place in Alirajpur district on Wednesday, according to Lokayukta Police sources.

Identified as Rama Avasya, the officer had reportedly demanded an exorbitant sum of Rs 5 lakh from a fair price shop owner, threatening to file an FIR if his demands were not met. The officer was caught red-handed during the transaction at a local warehouse.

The Lokayukta Police Superintendent of Alirajpur, Rajesh Sahay, stated that a case has been registered against Avasya under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Investigations into the case are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kolkata Metro Extends Smart Card Validity to Boost Usage

Kolkata Metro Extends Smart Card Validity to Boost Usage

 India
2
Family Feud Over Ancestral Fortune: Bharat Pittie's Legal Battle

Family Feud Over Ancestral Fortune: Bharat Pittie's Legal Battle

 India
3
Iran's Nuclear Tension: A Diplomatic Standoff at the U.N.

Iran's Nuclear Tension: A Diplomatic Standoff at the U.N.

 Global
4
Paving the Path to Viksit Bharat 2047: A Vision for Future Reforms

Paving the Path to Viksit Bharat 2047: A Vision for Future Reforms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025