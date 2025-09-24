State Food Department Officer Arrested for Bribery

A junior supply officer from the state food department has been apprehended for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. The arrest took place in Alirajpur district on Wednesday, according to Lokayukta Police sources.

Identified as Rama Avasya, the officer had reportedly demanded an exorbitant sum of Rs 5 lakh from a fair price shop owner, threatening to file an FIR if his demands were not met. The officer was caught red-handed during the transaction at a local warehouse.

The Lokayukta Police Superintendent of Alirajpur, Rajesh Sahay, stated that a case has been registered against Avasya under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Investigations into the case are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)