Violent Clashes in Ladakh: Statehood Protest Turns Deadly
Protests for Ladakh's statehood escalated into violence, resulting in four deaths and over 45 injuries. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike amid the chaos. The protests, triggered by unmet demands for autonomy under the Sixth Schedule, have raised tensions and led to renewed dialogue with the government.
- Country:
- India
In a stark escalation of civil unrest, the push for statehood in Ladakh spiraled into chaos, leaving four dead and injuring at least 45, including 22 police officers. The violence erupted amid a shutdown in Ladakh's capital, with the BJP office torched and vehicles set ablaze by protesters.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike demanding the Sixth Schedule's extension to Ladakh, called off his protest in the wake of the violence. Wangchuk pleaded for calm among the youth, stating that violence undermines their cause and sought a peaceful dialogue with the government.
As tensions simmer, a high-level dialogue between Ladakh representatives and the government is scheduled for October 6. The discussion aims to address long-standing demands, including statehood, reserved Lok Sabha seats, and employment quotas, fueled by dissatisfaction over unfulfilled autonomy promises.
ALSO READ
EIB Grants €37.5M to Aerospacelab to Boost EU’s Space Autonomy and Innovation
What happened today is very sad. It is being said 3-4 youths have been killed: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on violence in Leh.
(Eds: Changes slug) What happened today is very sad. It is being said 3-4 youths have been killed: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on violence in Leh.
Tensions Rise in Ladakh Over Sixth Schedule Talks
Strategic Autonomy: The Power of Self-Reliance and Academia-Military Synergy