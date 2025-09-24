Left Menu

Violent Clashes in Ladakh: Statehood Protest Turns Deadly

Protests for Ladakh's statehood escalated into violence, resulting in four deaths and over 45 injuries. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike amid the chaos. The protests, triggered by unmet demands for autonomy under the Sixth Schedule, have raised tensions and led to renewed dialogue with the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:49 IST
Violent Clashes in Ladakh: Statehood Protest Turns Deadly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark escalation of civil unrest, the push for statehood in Ladakh spiraled into chaos, leaving four dead and injuring at least 45, including 22 police officers. The violence erupted amid a shutdown in Ladakh's capital, with the BJP office torched and vehicles set ablaze by protesters.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike demanding the Sixth Schedule's extension to Ladakh, called off his protest in the wake of the violence. Wangchuk pleaded for calm among the youth, stating that violence undermines their cause and sought a peaceful dialogue with the government.

As tensions simmer, a high-level dialogue between Ladakh representatives and the government is scheduled for October 6. The discussion aims to address long-standing demands, including statehood, reserved Lok Sabha seats, and employment quotas, fueled by dissatisfaction over unfulfilled autonomy promises.

TRENDING

1
Resolving Colonial-Era Land Dispute in Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Resolving Colonial-Era Land Dispute in Dadra and Nagar Haveli

 India
2
Zelenskyy Questions UN's Efficacy Amid Global Crises

Zelenskyy Questions UN's Efficacy Amid Global Crises

 United States
3
Former Chief Justice Calls for Guidelines on Community Service Punishment

Former Chief Justice Calls for Guidelines on Community Service Punishment

 India
4
SG Pipers Fortify Lineup with Olympic Bronze Medallist and International Talent for HIL Season

SG Pipers Fortify Lineup with Olympic Bronze Medallist and International Tal...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025