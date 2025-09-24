Supreme Court Advocates Fairness in Civil Services Medical Exam
The Supreme Court directed the Jharkhand Public Service Commission to conduct a medical test for a candidate who missed it due to a date confusion, emphasizing that procedural rules should not perpetuate injustice. The candidate, from a marginalized community, appealed after being denied relief by a higher court decision.
The Supreme Court has ruled that procedural rules should not be used to foster injustice, instructing the Jharkhand Public Service Commission to conduct a medical examination for a candidate who missed it due to a scheduling confusion.
The candidate, part of the scheduled tribes category, completed the preliminary and mains stages of the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Competitive Examination in January 2022 but was unable to attend the medical test, allegedly misunderstanding the fixed date.
The bench highlighted that while candidates should act diligently, they should not bear excessive responsibility for honest mistakes in procedural matters. The commission was directed to provide a one-time opportunity for the candidate to attend the medical test.
