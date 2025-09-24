Left Menu

Tragic River Accident Claims Local Boy's Life

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district as a 13-year-old boy drowned while a companion was rescued. The mishap occurred when the children accidentally entered deep river waters. Despite the villagers' efforts, only one child was saved.

Deoria | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:20 IST
A heart-wrenching incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, where a young boy lost his life in the Chhoti Gandak river. The tragedy transpired near the Jalpa Mata temple on Wednesday morning.

The victims, Aditya Chaurasia (13) and Aman (12), accidentally entered deeper waters while enjoying a bath. Villagers managed to rescue Aman, but their efforts couldn't save Aditya, who resided in the same village.

The local police, led by SHO Jitendra Kumar Singh, urgently responded and called in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to aid in the recovery of Aditya's body. Search operations are ongoing with hopes of a prompt resolution.

