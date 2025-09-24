Zelenskiy Calls for Global Unity Against Expanding Russian Threat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivered an impassioned plea at the United Nations on Wednesday, urging global powers to intervene in Russia's protracted conflict in Ukraine.

He warned of the perils of an escalating arms race exacerbated by rapid military innovations and advocated for new global regulations to control artificial intelligence in weaponry.

Zelenskiy criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for aggressively attempting to widen the scope of the conflict and signaled Ukraine's readiness to share its battle-tested weapons technologies with allies to strengthen international cooperation.

