Left Menu

Zelenskiy Calls for Global Unity Against Expanding Russian Threat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the United Nations, urging global action against Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He highlighted the risks of an escalating arms race fueled by AI-driven military advancements and criticized international law's inadequacies. He also emphasized Ukraine's intent to export arms to bolster global alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:11 IST
Zelenskiy Calls for Global Unity Against Expanding Russian Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivered an impassioned plea at the United Nations on Wednesday, urging global powers to intervene in Russia's protracted conflict in Ukraine.

He warned of the perils of an escalating arms race exacerbated by rapid military innovations and advocated for new global regulations to control artificial intelligence in weaponry.

Zelenskiy criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for aggressively attempting to widen the scope of the conflict and signaled Ukraine's readiness to share its battle-tested weapons technologies with allies to strengthen international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

 Global
2
Controversial Autism Drug: Leucovorin's Surprising Approval and Its Potential Implications

Controversial Autism Drug: Leucovorin's Surprising Approval and Its Potentia...

 United States
3
Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

Xi Jinping Vows Aggressive Climate Actions for China by 2035

 Global
4
Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025