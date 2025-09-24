ED Cracks Down on Celebrities in 1xBet Betting App Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its crackdown on celebrities linked to an alleged money-laundering case involving the 1xBet online betting app. Actor Sonu Sood was questioned for seven hours by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The probe, which has previously seen questioning of former cricketers and actors, aims to uncover possible illegal activities and tax evasion associated with the betting app. Authorities are seeking details of endorsement deals, payment methods, and whether celebrities were aware of the illegal nature of such platforms in India.

The ED's investigation is set against the backdrop of a government crackdown on online gambling, with 1,524 blocking orders issued for such platforms. The online betting market in India, despite its ban, remains a lucrative industry, estimated at over USD 100 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)