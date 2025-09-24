Left Menu

Gunman's 'ANTI-ICE' Attack Sparks Concerns of Rising Political Violence

A gunman with the words 'ANTI-ICE' written on a bullet killed two detainees at an ICE field office in Dallas before taking his own life. This act of violence fuels concerns of escalating political tensions. Authorities are investigating potential ideological motives behind the attack.

Updated: 24-09-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:45 IST
A gunman, writing 'ANTI-ICE' on a bullet, fatally shot two detainees and injured another at an ICE field office in Dallas before ending his own life. The incident, occurring from a nearby rooftop, is under investigation to determine possible ideological motives, according to officials.

The suspect, identified by unnamed sources as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, reportedly fired indiscriminately at the ICE facility, targeting secured entryways. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the shooting, emphasizing the ongoing probe into its cause, while the injured detainee remains in critical condition.

The assault comes amid a period of heightened political violence, following the sniper shooting of activist Charlie Kirk in Utah. Debates on domestic terrorism and political unrest continue, with the Trump administration attributing blame to liberal factions, despite lacking evidence linking groups like antifa to such violent acts.

