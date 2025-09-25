Gen Anil Chauhan's Tenure Extended: A Legacy of Leadership
Gen Anil Chauhan's tenure as Chief of Defence Staff has been extended until May 30, 2026. He has focused on enhancing joint operations among India's armed forces and played a critical role in past operations, earning multiple military honors. Chauhan's leadership continues to bolster the nation's defense capabilities.
The tenure of Gen Anil Chauhan, India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), has been extended until May 30, 2026, as confirmed by the defence ministry on Wednesday. This decision comes just days before the conclusion of his current tenure.
Since taking charge in September 2022, Gen Chauhan, 64, has been pivotal in enhancing joint operations among the Army, Navy, and Air Force. His leadership was notably reflected during Operation Sindoor, where he ensured tri-services synergy, marking a significant milestone in India's defense history.
Chauhan's distinguished career includes critical roles such as leading key military operations and contributing vital inputs during the Balakot strike in 2019. Awarded multiple honors, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, his service history underscores a legacy of military excellence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
