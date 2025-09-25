Left Menu

Dollar Surges as Fed's Cautious Stance Fuels Market Speculation

The US dollar saw a rise against major currencies like the yen, Swiss franc, and euro as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's cautious tone on easing influenced market dynamics. This comes amidst concerns over inflation and a weakening job market, affecting future rate decisions by the Fed.

The US dollar gained strength against key currencies such as the yen, Swiss franc, and euro following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's measured approach to easing monetary policy. Market participants are closely watching key economic data, especially the upcoming personal consumption expenditures price index, which plays a significant role in shaping expectations for the Fed's future actions.

Marvin Loh, senior global market strategist at State Street in Boston, highlighted that the dollar remains underweight but is undergoing a phase of consolidation. Meanwhile, Axel Merk, president of Merk Hard Currency Fund, noted market adjustments following rallies in other currencies despite the lack of major news events. He also recognized Powell's attempts to balance inflationary pressures and potential rate cuts.

New Zealand's dollar took a downturn following the appointment of Anna Breman as the first woman to hold the Reserve Bank governor position. Similar declines were observed in the Australian dollar, attributed to rising inflation figures, while candidates for Japan's ruling party expressed concerns over monetary policy consequences on loans and investments.

