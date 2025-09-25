Diplomacy in New York: Historic Handshake at UNGA

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa engaged in a diplomatic meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.

The agency shared a photograph capturing the moment al-Sharaa and Trump shook hands, with First Lady Melania Trump featured in the background. SANA, however, withheld additional specifics about the encounter.

This marked the second occasion the two leaders have convened, their first meeting having taken place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last May.