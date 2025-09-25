Left Menu

Diplomacy in New York: Historic Handshake at UNGA

In New York, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met with U.S. President Donald Trump during the United Nations General Assembly, marking their second meeting. A photo of al-Sharaa and Trump shaking hands, with First Lady Melania Trump present, was released by SANA, though no further details were provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 04:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 04:29 IST
President

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa engaged in a diplomatic meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.

The agency shared a photograph capturing the moment al-Sharaa and Trump shook hands, with First Lady Melania Trump featured in the background. SANA, however, withheld additional specifics about the encounter.

This marked the second occasion the two leaders have convened, their first meeting having taken place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last May.

