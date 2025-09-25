Argentina Reinstates Export Taxes Amid Economic Struggles

Argentina's fiscal agency, ARCA, announced in a social media post that temporarily suspended export taxes on grains, by-products, beef, and poultry have been reinstated. This move comes after the export market quickly reached a sales cap of $7 billion, forcing the government to backtrack.

Earlier in the week, a government decree halted these export taxes on key agricultural goods, such as soy, corn, wheat, and biodiesel. The initiative aimed to accelerate foreign sales and stabilize the country's peso currency by securing much-needed dollars.

The tax suspension was intended to continue through October's end or until exports hit $7 billion; however, this limit was reached within just two days, prompting a swift policy reversal.

