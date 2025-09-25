Left Menu

Argentina Reinstates Export Taxes Amid Economic Struggles

Argentina has reinstated previously suspended export taxes on grains, their by-products, and meats after reaching a $7 billion export cap. The government initially suspended the taxes to boost international sales and bring in foreign currency, but the sales limit was hit in just two days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 06:34 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 06:34 IST
Argentina Reinstates Export Taxes Amid Economic Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's fiscal agency, ARCA, announced in a social media post that temporarily suspended export taxes on grains, by-products, beef, and poultry have been reinstated. This move comes after the export market quickly reached a sales cap of $7 billion, forcing the government to backtrack.

Earlier in the week, a government decree halted these export taxes on key agricultural goods, such as soy, corn, wheat, and biodiesel. The initiative aimed to accelerate foreign sales and stabilize the country's peso currency by securing much-needed dollars.

The tax suspension was intended to continue through October's end or until exports hit $7 billion; however, this limit was reached within just two days, prompting a swift policy reversal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tylenol Autism Lawsuit: Trump's Medical Advisory Sparks Debate

Tylenol Autism Lawsuit: Trump's Medical Advisory Sparks Debate

 Global
2
Global Climate Shifts: China's Strategic Leap Amidst U.S. Retreat

Global Climate Shifts: China's Strategic Leap Amidst U.S. Retreat

 Global
3
Argentina Reinstates Export Taxes Amid Economic Struggles

Argentina Reinstates Export Taxes Amid Economic Struggles

 Global
4
Kenya Eyes U.S. Trade Breakthrough: AGOA Extension and Bilateral Progress

Kenya Eyes U.S. Trade Breakthrough: AGOA Extension and Bilateral Progress

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025