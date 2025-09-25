NZ Army to Receive $104M Upgrade in Digital Communications for Future Warfare

The New Zealand Army is preparing for a significant leap in its combat capabilities, with a $104 million investment in advanced digital communications technologies announced by Defence Minister Judith Collins. The project, part of the Network Enabled Army (NEA) programme, will replace outdated systems and deliver secure, real-time communications infrastructure designed to keep soldiers connected, combat-ready, and interoperable with allies.

Preparing for Modern Threats

“In a volatile global environment with rapid technological change, it is imperative our soldiers are combat capable, lethal, deployable, and interoperable with international partners,” Collins stated.

The Defence Minister emphasized that upgrading military communications is not just about modernizing hardware but about ensuring the safety, efficiency, and effectiveness of personnel operating in increasingly complex theatres of conflict.

What the Investment Covers

The $104 million package includes:

Military-grade radio systems for Army personnel.

Deployable network infrastructure , such as ground-based satellite technologies and ruggedized servers.

Secure voice and data communications platforms to ensure real-time decision-making.

This new suite of technologies will begin rolling out in 2027 and is intended to replace legacy systems—some of which are over 20 years old.

Enhancing Decision-Making and Safety

The NEA programme is designed to give soldiers the ability to make faster, more accurate battlefield decisions. Real-time intelligence, delivered through encrypted channels, will enhance coordination both on the ground and with coalition partners, government agencies, and NZDF commanders.

“Specialised communications devices will help personnel make faster, more accurate decisions through the use of real-time information and secure voice and data communications,” Collins explained.

Strengthening Partnerships and Interoperability

The upgrade is expected to significantly improve information-sharing between New Zealand and its key allies. In a region where collective defence and humanitarian operations are becoming increasingly important, interoperability with partners such as Australia, the United States, and NATO will be a major advantage.

This interoperability also strengthens New Zealand’s ability to contribute to multinational efforts, whether in peacekeeping operations, disaster relief missions, or active combat zones.

Defence Spending and Strategic Goals

The communications upgrade forms part of the 2025 Defence Capability Plan, which outlines commitments worth $12 billion over the next four years. The plan also envisions a doubling of New Zealand’s defence spending by 2032/33, underscoring the government’s commitment to keeping pace with global security demands.

“This investment represents a significant milestone in the multi-phased Network Enabled Army programme, which is focused on enhancing the combat capability of our soldiers, making them safer,” Collins said.

Looking Ahead

The announcement comes at a time when cybersecurity, digital warfare, and rapid communications are increasingly recognized as the backbone of modern military operations. By investing in advanced systems now, the New Zealand Army aims to ensure its forces remain equipped for the challenges of the future, from defending national interests to contributing to global peace and stability.

The rollout of this technology will not only modernize the Army but also set the foundation for a digitally enabled force capable of operating seamlessly across multiple domains—land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace.