Unrest in Ladakh: Call for Justice and Autonomy Amid Violent Protests

Protests erupted in Ladakh, demanding statehood and job quotas for the federal territory. Violence resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries, prompting a curfew. Activists, led by Sonam Wangchuk, seek special status for local governance. The unrest highlights tensions since the region lost its autonomy in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 11:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Security forces were deployed in Ladakh on Thursday, enforcing a curfew in response to violent protests that resulted in four deaths, demanding statehood and employment quotas for the region.

Television broadcasts depicted a tense atmosphere, with patrolling troops and shuttered shops, as the Kargil Democratic Alliance called for protests against the deaths. Mohmad Haneefa, Ladakh's Member of Parliament, advocated for a thorough investigation and accountability.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk leads the charge for special status to enable local governance, amidst heightened tensions since Ladakh's autonomy was rescinded in 2019. Violence on Wednesday, blamed on inflammatory speeches, left numerous injured and resulted in over 50 arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

