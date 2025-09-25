Unrest in Ladakh: Call for Justice and Autonomy Amid Violent Protests

Security forces were deployed in Ladakh on Thursday, enforcing a curfew in response to violent protests that resulted in four deaths, demanding statehood and employment quotas for the region.

Television broadcasts depicted a tense atmosphere, with patrolling troops and shuttered shops, as the Kargil Democratic Alliance called for protests against the deaths. Mohmad Haneefa, Ladakh's Member of Parliament, advocated for a thorough investigation and accountability.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk leads the charge for special status to enable local governance, amidst heightened tensions since Ladakh's autonomy was rescinded in 2019. Violence on Wednesday, blamed on inflammatory speeches, left numerous injured and resulted in over 50 arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)