Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response on Yellow Peas Import Curbs

The Supreme Court seeks the Centre's response to a PIL filed by Kisan Mahapanchayat, urging import restrictions on yellow peas, due to their impact on pulse farmer livelihoods. Justice Kant's bench raised concerns over consumer impact, while advocate Bhushan highlighted issues of market price and health risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:07 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has called on the central government to respond to a PIL demanding restrictions on yellow peas imports. The petition, filed by the farmers' group Kisan Mahapanchayat, argues that the influx of yellow peas, a cheaper pulse alternative, threatens the livelihood of local pulse cultivators.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and N Kotiswar Singh acknowledged the petition but highlighted the necessity of ensuring that consumers are not adversely affected by potential shortages or price surges. The court has invited advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the Kisan Mahapanchayat, to ascertain the sufficiency of local pulse production.

Bhushan pointed out that yellow peas are sold at a significantly lower price compared to domestic pulses, affecting farmers who rely on government-supported MSP rates. Reports from expert bodies, including the Agriculture Ministry and Niti Aayog, have similarly advised against such imports, advocating instead for increased local pulse cultivation. Health concerns related to yellow peas consumption were also raised during the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

