Social Media Post Sparks Violence in Gandhinagar

In Gandhinagar district, tension escalated into violence after a social media post by a Hindu man angered a minority community, police reported on Thursday.

Authorities detained approximately 60 individuals following the unrest in Bahiyal village, where property damage included four shops and several vehicles, according to officials.

With heavy security now in place, law enforcement confirmed the situation is stable, though investigations are ongoing to identify others involved in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)