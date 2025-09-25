Social Media Post Sparks Violence in Gandhinagar
Violence erupted in Gandhinagar district as members of a minority community vandalized shops and vehicles following an offensive social media post. The situation is now under control, with around 60 individuals detained by police. No injuries have been reported.
In Gandhinagar district, tension escalated into violence after a social media post by a Hindu man angered a minority community, police reported on Thursday.
Authorities detained approximately 60 individuals following the unrest in Bahiyal village, where property damage included four shops and several vehicles, according to officials.
With heavy security now in place, law enforcement confirmed the situation is stable, though investigations are ongoing to identify others involved in the incident.
