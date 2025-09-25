Diplomatic Dialogues: Choe Son Hui’s Return to Beijing

In a move highlighting diplomatic efforts, North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will undertake a visit to China from September 27 to 30, upon the invitation of her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi. This marks her second visit to Beijing within a month, according to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Choe's earlier visit to Beijing coincided with a significant military parade attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, showcasing the close ties between the two nations. Her return underscores the ongoing discussions and cooperation between China and North Korea.

Elevated to Foreign Minister in 2022, Choe Son Hui is one of the select few women in high-ranking positions within North Korea. Her experience includes participation in various high-level engagements, such as the notable summits between Kim Jong Un and former U.S. President Donald Trump, indicating her prominent role in North Korean diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)