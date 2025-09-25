Ladakh Unrest: A Crisis of Identity and Governance

In the wake of violent clashes in Ladakh, the Congress has pinpointed the BJP government's role in the escalating crisis, asserting that Ladakh's pursuit of inclusion under the Sixth Schedule is rightful and just.

The movement for statehood unraveled into violence and vandalism, claiming four lives and injuring at least 80 individuals, according to officials. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera lamented the lost lives as a tragic consequence of broken promises.

The government, in an official statement, attributed the disturbances to provocative remarks by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and other politically driven individuals. Law enforcement swiftly imposed a curfew, detaining at least 50 people to restore order in the turmoil-drenched Leh.

