Choe Son Hui's Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening Sino-Korean Ties

North Korea's Foreign Minister, Choe Son Hui, is set to visit China at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This marks her second visit in a month, reinforcing Sino-North Korean relations amid a series of diplomatic events involving regional leaders, including North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:06 IST
North Korea's Foreign Minister, Choe Son Hui, will soon embark on a diplomatic visit to China, as confirmed by the official KCNA news agency. This trip, taking place from September 27 to 30, is her second visit to China within a month, underscoring the strengthening ties between the two nations.

Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, where he expressed Pyongyang's continued support for China's sovereignty. These visits highlight the ongoing diplomatic engagements between North Korea and China, key allies in the region.

In the broader geopolitical context, China is preparing for President Xi's upcoming visit to South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Cooperation Summit in late October. The event may also see potential participation from U.S. President Donald Trump, who is expected to visit Japan around the same period.

