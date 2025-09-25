Diplomatic Tango: Taiwan's Quiet Stride onto the UN Stage
Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung made an unprecedented visit to New York during the UNGA Week, advocating for Taiwan's recognition on the global stage. His presence prompted condemnation from China and highlighted ongoing geopolitical tensions. Taiwan continues to assert its right to international participation amid China's opposition.
Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung embarked on a significant diplomatic visit to New York this week. While there, he met with diplomatic allies on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, marking the first known instance of such an engagement by a Taiwanese foreign minister during the event's lively UNGA Week.
Amid the gatherings, Lin's visit, which followed his op-ed calling for Taiwan's recognition, was met with sharp criticism from China. Beijing's foreign ministry condemned the visit as an act of provocation by Taiwan independence forces, further demonstrating the strained relations between the two territories.
The high-profile visit also underscores the complex international stance on Taiwan. While the U.S. does not officially recognize Taiwan, it maintains strong informal ties, providing defense support amid increasing pressure from China. Meanwhile, Taiwan remains committed to asserting its right to global engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- UNGA
- Lin Chia-lung
- China
- U.S.
- foreign minister
- diplomacy
- Palau
- Beijing
- international relations