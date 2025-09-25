Left Menu

Tragic End to Elopement: Youth Shoots Girlfriend, Self

A young couple's tragic love story ends in violence when a 22-year-old man allegedly shoots his 15-year-old girlfriend and himself just as police attempt a rescue. The incident unfolded in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, following an elopement and a family complaint of kidnapping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 22-year-old man tragically ended his and his 15-year-old girlfriend's lives in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, after shooting her and himself as police closed in to rescue the minor, officials reported.

The couple had fled from a village in Muzaffarnagar, and Prince, the accused, faced allegations of kidnapping, according to a filed family complaint. Local police managed to trace the couple to a rented location in Bulandshahr.

Despite the police's efforts to apprehend him, the man resorted to violence, resulting in the girl's death. The senior police officials have confirmed the recovery of a country-made pistol from the scene and conveyed that post-mortem examinations are in progress as they continue their investigation into this tragic event.

