Tragic End to Elopement: Youth Shoots Girlfriend, Self

A 22-year-old man tragically ended his and his 15-year-old girlfriend's lives in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, after shooting her and himself as police closed in to rescue the minor, officials reported.

The couple had fled from a village in Muzaffarnagar, and Prince, the accused, faced allegations of kidnapping, according to a filed family complaint. Local police managed to trace the couple to a rented location in Bulandshahr.

Despite the police's efforts to apprehend him, the man resorted to violence, resulting in the girl's death. The senior police officials have confirmed the recovery of a country-made pistol from the scene and conveyed that post-mortem examinations are in progress as they continue their investigation into this tragic event.