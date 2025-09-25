Left Menu

Donald Trump and the Elusive Nobel Peace Prize: Prospects Amidst Global Tensions

Experts suggest that Donald Trump is unlikely to win the Nobel Peace Prize, given his actions seen as dismantling global order. The Nobel committee prioritizes independence and might instead honor humanitarian organizations. Historical context shows surprising past laureates, while intense lobbying may backfire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:56 IST
Donald Trump and the Elusive Nobel Peace Prize: Prospects Amidst Global Tensions
Donald Trump

Amid growing geopolitical tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump is unlikely to secure the Nobel Peace Prize, according to experts. His administration's actions, perceived as undermining the international order, clash with the values the Nobel committee holds dear.

The committee maintains its commitment to independence, despite Trump's vigorous lobbying for the prestigious award. Experts argue that humanitarian organizations are more likely recipients, given their challenging work, exacerbated partly by Trump's foreign aid cuts.

Historical perspective shows surprising past laureates, suggesting unpredictability remains in Nobel deliberations. Nonetheless, the committee's focus on genuine efforts to promote peace remains unwavering, keeping Trump's prospects dim under current global dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC reserves verdict on eligibility issue of judicial officers for post of district judges under bar quota.

SC reserves verdict on eligibility issue of judicial officers for post of di...

 India
2
Alexander Isak Set for Premier League Debut Amid Liverpool's Run

Alexander Isak Set for Premier League Debut Amid Liverpool's Run

 United Kingdom
3
Diplomatic Maneuvers: Trump and Erdogan at the White House

Diplomatic Maneuvers: Trump and Erdogan at the White House

 Global
4
Paris court rules that former President Nicolas Sarkozy will have to go to prison even if he appeals, reports AP.

Paris court rules that former President Nicolas Sarkozy will have to go to p...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025