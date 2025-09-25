Donald Trump and the Elusive Nobel Peace Prize: Prospects Amidst Global Tensions

Amid growing geopolitical tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump is unlikely to secure the Nobel Peace Prize, according to experts. His administration's actions, perceived as undermining the international order, clash with the values the Nobel committee holds dear.

The committee maintains its commitment to independence, despite Trump's vigorous lobbying for the prestigious award. Experts argue that humanitarian organizations are more likely recipients, given their challenging work, exacerbated partly by Trump's foreign aid cuts.

Historical perspective shows surprising past laureates, suggesting unpredictability remains in Nobel deliberations. Nonetheless, the committee's focus on genuine efforts to promote peace remains unwavering, keeping Trump's prospects dim under current global dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)