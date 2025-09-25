Donald Trump and the Elusive Nobel Peace Prize: Prospects Amidst Global Tensions
Experts suggest that Donald Trump is unlikely to win the Nobel Peace Prize, given his actions seen as dismantling global order. The Nobel committee prioritizes independence and might instead honor humanitarian organizations. Historical context shows surprising past laureates, while intense lobbying may backfire.
Amid growing geopolitical tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump is unlikely to secure the Nobel Peace Prize, according to experts. His administration's actions, perceived as undermining the international order, clash with the values the Nobel committee holds dear.
The committee maintains its commitment to independence, despite Trump's vigorous lobbying for the prestigious award. Experts argue that humanitarian organizations are more likely recipients, given their challenging work, exacerbated partly by Trump's foreign aid cuts.
Historical perspective shows surprising past laureates, suggesting unpredictability remains in Nobel deliberations. Nonetheless, the committee's focus on genuine efforts to promote peace remains unwavering, keeping Trump's prospects dim under current global dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Murmu to Honor Geoscience Excellence at National Awards
Vantage Markets Celebrate Triple Success at 2025 Global Forex Awards
Star-Studded Moments Shine at 71st National Film Awards
Stars Shine at 71st National Film Awards: A Night to Remember
Lalit Kala Akademi Awards Recognize Cultural Heritage Enrichment