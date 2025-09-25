Aid Flotilla Tensions: Italy and Spain's Unprecedented Military Move

In an unprecedented move, Italy and Spain have dispatched military ships to assist the Global Sumud Flotilla bound for Gaza, escalating tensions with Israel. This flotilla, comprised of about 50 civilian vessels, is determined to break Israel's naval blockade to deliver humanitarian aid.

Italy's Defence Minister, Guido Crosetto, emphasized that the deployment is an act of humanitarian duty rather than provocation, urging activists to avoid breaching the blockade. Both countries' actions follow drone attacks on the flotilla, which resulted in vessel damage but no injuries.

The Israeli government questions the intention behind the flotilla, suggesting alternative aid delivery methods via Cyprus. Meanwhile, the situation remains tense as the flotilla continues its journey with the support of international activists, including Swedish climate advocate Greta Thunberg.

(With inputs from agencies.)