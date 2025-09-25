Left Menu

Man Arrested for Threatening Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

A man from Kiryat Gat was arrested after threatening to assassinate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He expressed intentions of purchasing a firearm to carry out the act. The incident follows Netanyahu's declining public support due to the prolonged Gaza conflict and increasing international isolation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:06 IST
Man Arrested for Threatening Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu
Israeli police have detained a man who allegedly threatened to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, officials announced on Thursday.

The suspect, in his forties, is from the town of Kiryat Gat and reportedly walked into a local police station claiming he intended to buy a gun to shoot the Prime Minister three times, according to police statements.

With an indictment expected soon, authorities aim to keep the man in custody. This development occurs amid Netanyahu's waning public approval due to the ongoing Gaza conflict and mounting international isolation concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

