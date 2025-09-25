Man Arrested for Threatening Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

Israeli police have detained a man who allegedly threatened to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, officials announced on Thursday.

The suspect, in his forties, is from the town of Kiryat Gat and reportedly walked into a local police station claiming he intended to buy a gun to shoot the Prime Minister three times, according to police statements.

With an indictment expected soon, authorities aim to keep the man in custody. This development occurs amid Netanyahu's waning public approval due to the ongoing Gaza conflict and mounting international isolation concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)