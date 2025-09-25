U.S.-Iran Diplomacy: Fact or Fiction?

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has dismissed recent claims by the United States regarding ongoing diplomatic efforts over Iran's nuclear policy. In a statement on Thursday, spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei categorically denied any such negotiations were taking place.

Baghaei sharply criticized the U.S. narrative, accusing Washington of deceit. He pointed out the inconsistency in the U.S. approach of engaging in military actions while purporting to seek diplomatic solutions.

This response from Iran comes after U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East Envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced that the United States was open to talks with Iran aimed at reaching a nuclear agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)