Left Menu

U.S.-Iran Diplomacy: Fact or Fiction?

Iran's Foreign Ministry refutes U.S. claims of pursuing diplomacy over nuclear talks, labeling them deceptive. The spokesperson criticized the contradiction between Washington's diplomatic assertions and its military actions. This follows a statement from the U.S. Middle East Envoy stating a desire for negotiations with Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:17 IST
U.S.-Iran Diplomacy: Fact or Fiction?
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has dismissed recent claims by the United States regarding ongoing diplomatic efforts over Iran's nuclear policy. In a statement on Thursday, spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei categorically denied any such negotiations were taking place.

Baghaei sharply criticized the U.S. narrative, accusing Washington of deceit. He pointed out the inconsistency in the U.S. approach of engaging in military actions while purporting to seek diplomatic solutions.

This response from Iran comes after U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East Envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced that the United States was open to talks with Iran aimed at reaching a nuclear agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bright Outdoor Media Celebrates Founder’s Birthday with Milestones

Bright Outdoor Media Celebrates Founder’s Birthday with Milestones

 India
2
Supreme Court Enforces Rights of Elderly in Property Dispute

Supreme Court Enforces Rights of Elderly in Property Dispute

 India
3
Delhi's Public Transportation Evolution: Progress and Challenges

Delhi's Public Transportation Evolution: Progress and Challenges

 India
4
Sarala Birla University Sets Up Eastern India's First Immersive Nursing Experience Hub

Sarala Birla University Sets Up Eastern India's First Immersive Nursing Expe...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025