Fadnavis Takes Stand for Mathadi Workers' Welfare

In a significant gesture towards improving the welfare of 'mathadi' workers, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a 15-day deadline to tackle pressing issues, specifically housing and welfare benefits for these laborers. The announcement came during an event celebrating the 92nd birth anniversary of the renowned leader Annasaheb Patil.

Despite facing protests at the event, Fadnavis urged police for restraint, noting that the demonstrators were part of their community. His remarks were met with applause, affirming his leadership stance amidst the tension. The chief minister assured attendees of his commitment to resolving challenges faced by mathadi workers.

Fadnavis praised Annasaheb Patil for his pioneering efforts championing the welfare of both 'mathadi' workers and the Maratha community. He reiterated the importance of continuing Patil's movement without interruption to ensure ongoing support and progress for these communities.