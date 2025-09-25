Left Menu

Fadnavis Takes Stand for Mathadi Workers' Welfare

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pledges to resolve issues faced by 'mathadi' workers within 15 days, particularly focusing on housing and welfare benefits. Speaking at an event marking Annasaheb Patil's birth anniversary, he acknowledges Patil's contributions to 'mathadi' welfare and calls for continued support for their causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:18 IST
In a significant gesture towards improving the welfare of 'mathadi' workers, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a 15-day deadline to tackle pressing issues, specifically housing and welfare benefits for these laborers. The announcement came during an event celebrating the 92nd birth anniversary of the renowned leader Annasaheb Patil.

Despite facing protests at the event, Fadnavis urged police for restraint, noting that the demonstrators were part of their community. His remarks were met with applause, affirming his leadership stance amidst the tension. The chief minister assured attendees of his commitment to resolving challenges faced by mathadi workers.

Fadnavis praised Annasaheb Patil for his pioneering efforts championing the welfare of both 'mathadi' workers and the Maratha community. He reiterated the importance of continuing Patil's movement without interruption to ensure ongoing support and progress for these communities.

