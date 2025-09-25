Karnataka's Ambitious Caste Census: Challenges and Measures for Progress

The Karnataka government has decided to impose disciplinary actions on officials not effectively conducting the Social and Educational Survey, informally referred to as the 'caste census.' This move comes amidst concerns over the survey's sluggish progress due to various technical glitches and server problems during data collection.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H. K. Patil assured that improvements were evident as of Thursday. The survey is being executed by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes and commenced on September 22, slated to conclude on October 7. It involves covering nearly 2 crore households, utilizing approximately 1.75 lakh enumerators.

Technical difficulties, including server outages and OTP generation issues, initially hampered the process. However, the government is taking robust measures, including training and resource reallocation, especially in newly formed Greater Bengaluru corporations, to ensure the survey's success. The findings, expected by December, aim to provide a scientific understanding of the state's demographic landscape.