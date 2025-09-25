Left Menu

Karnataka's Ambitious Caste Census: Challenges and Measures for Progress

The Karnataka government has announced disciplinary actions for officials failing to properly execute the Social and Educational Survey, known as the 'caste census.' Despite initial technical issues, improvements have been noted. The statewide survey aims to cover approximately two crore households by October 7th.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Karnataka government has decided to impose disciplinary actions on officials not effectively conducting the Social and Educational Survey, informally referred to as the 'caste census.' This move comes amidst concerns over the survey's sluggish progress due to various technical glitches and server problems during data collection.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H. K. Patil assured that improvements were evident as of Thursday. The survey is being executed by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes and commenced on September 22, slated to conclude on October 7. It involves covering nearly 2 crore households, utilizing approximately 1.75 lakh enumerators.

Technical difficulties, including server outages and OTP generation issues, initially hampered the process. However, the government is taking robust measures, including training and resource reallocation, especially in newly formed Greater Bengaluru corporations, to ensure the survey's success. The findings, expected by December, aim to provide a scientific understanding of the state's demographic landscape.

