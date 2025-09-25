Chintan Shibir 2023: Guiding Gujarat's Governance Future
Gujarat's 12th annual Chintan Shibir will occur from November 13-15 at Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram. Organized by CM Bhupendra Patel, the event aims for future governance planning. It continues PM Modi's legacy, initiated in 2003, promoting citizen-centric governance. Experts' lectures and group discussions mark the 'From Collective Thinking to Collective Progress' theme.
The Gujarat government is set to hold its 12th annual 'Chintan Shibir' from November 13-15 at Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram near Dharampur in Valsad district. This strategic event aims to outline future governance and development strategies for the state.
Final planning and organisation were completed during a recent meeting in Gandhinagar, overseen by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Key attendees included Chief Secretary Shri Pankaj Joshi and Principal Advisor to the CM, Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, among other senior officials and cabinet ministers.
Initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003, the 'Chintan Shibir' seeks to foster citizen-centric governance and public welfare. Participants will travel to Valsad on November 13 via the Vande Bharat train, engaging in group discussions and expert-led sessions themed 'From Collective Thinking to Collective Progress'.
