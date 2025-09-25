Left Menu

Exam Scandal Unveiled: Five Arrested in Major Paper Leak Case

The Delhi Police arrested five, including three directors from a Kolkata-based agency, in a 2021 ITBP recruitment paper leak case. The breach involved identical exam questions appearing on WhatsApp before the test. Investigations revealed directors and accomplices orchestrated the leak, leading to multiple arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:10 IST
Exam Scandal Unveiled: Five Arrested in Major Paper Leak Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has arrested five individuals, including three directors from a Kolkata-based exam agency, for their alleged involvement in the 2021 ITBP constable recruitment paper leak case.

The accused include directors Amitav Roy, Jaydeep Goswami, and Subhendu Kumar Paul from the Indian Institute of Psychometry, alongside consultant Rohit Raj, and printer Dharmender, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh.

The arrests followed investigations into a complaint about the paper leak, which revealed the replication of test papers on WhatsApp prior to the exam. The directors were implicated in the conspiracy and arrested after evading previous probes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Supports Flood-Affected Farmers

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Supports Flood-Affected Farmers

 India
2
Delhi Government Tackles Monsoon Menace: Strategic Measures to Address Flooding

Delhi Government Tackles Monsoon Menace: Strategic Measures to Address Flood...

 India
3
Sarkozy's Spectacular Downfall: First French President Heading to Jail

Sarkozy's Spectacular Downfall: First French President Heading to Jail

 Global
4
Trinamool Congress Shakes Up Education Committees Ahead of Elections

Trinamool Congress Shakes Up Education Committees Ahead of Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025