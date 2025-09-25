Exam Scandal Unveiled: Five Arrested in Major Paper Leak Case

The Delhi Police has arrested five individuals, including three directors from a Kolkata-based exam agency, for their alleged involvement in the 2021 ITBP constable recruitment paper leak case.

The accused include directors Amitav Roy, Jaydeep Goswami, and Subhendu Kumar Paul from the Indian Institute of Psychometry, alongside consultant Rohit Raj, and printer Dharmender, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh.

The arrests followed investigations into a complaint about the paper leak, which revealed the replication of test papers on WhatsApp prior to the exam. The directors were implicated in the conspiracy and arrested after evading previous probes.

(With inputs from agencies.)