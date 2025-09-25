Left Menu

Cracking Down on Crime: Andhra Pradesh's Fight Against Fake Campaigns and Women's Safety

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu warns against crimes on women and fake campaigns on social media. He promises reforms in law enforcement and highlights significant reductions in women's crime rates. Naidu emphasizes a non-retaliatory stance while committing to strict actions against misinformation and promoting public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:28 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu issued a stern warning against individuals committing crimes on women and orchestrating fake campaigns via social media platforms. Addressing the Assembly, Naidu highlighted efforts to reform policing under his leadership, following alleged deterioration during the previous YSRCP government's tenure.

The chief minister claims to have endured the YSRCP's alleged oppressive tactics, resulting in his arrest and surveillance. Despite his experiences, Naidu emphasizes that he does not engage in revenge politics, underscoring that justice is inevitable for all.

Naidu presented statistics showing a decline in crimes against women, attributing this to new policing strategies and measures like the Sakthi teams. He also reported success in eliminating marijuana smuggling and called on citizens to remain vigilant against cyber fraud.

