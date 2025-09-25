Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Upholds Caste Survey with Safeguards

The Karnataka High Court allowed the state's caste survey to proceed but imposed strict rules for data confidentiality. Participants must be informed their involvement is voluntary. The court mandates secure handling of the data and asks for a public notification clarifying the voluntary nature of participation. The government argues the survey is justified.

The Karnataka High Court has upheld the continuation of a state-conducted socio-economic and educational survey, often called the caste survey, while imposing stringent measures on data privacy and protection.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru along with Justice C M Joshi, emphasized the need to keep collected data confidential, ruling that it should not be disclosed to any third party. They insisted on informing participants that taking part in the survey is voluntary.

The Karnataka government, represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, argued for the survey's necessity, citing recent constitutional amendments that empower states to manage backward class listings. Singhvi criticized opposing arguments as politically motivated, pointing out perceived inconsistencies in the Centre's stance.

