Telangana Preps for Downpour: CM Reddy's Directives Amid IMD Forecast

With heavy rainfall predicted in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to prepare emergency measures. District Collectors are to monitor the situation, evacuate low-lying areas, and ensure safety on flooded roads. Public services and utilities are advised to maintain operations smoothly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:08 IST
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rains in isolated regions of Telangana over the coming days. In response, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged officials to brace for potential challenges.

Reddy emphasized the need for district collectors to vigilantly review conditions, especially in areas prone to heavy rainfall. He has called for the preemptive evacuation of residents from low-lying regions to designated relief camps.

Safety measures are to be prioritized, including halted traffic on submerged roads and vigilant checks on causeways. Additionally, he instructed the electricity department to ensure uninterrupted power supply, while appealing to the public to stay indoors during downpours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

