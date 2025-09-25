Italy and Spain Bolster Flotilla Amid Tensions with Israel
Italy and Spain have sent naval ships to support an international aid flotilla attacked by drones while trying to deliver aid to Gaza. The deployment may heighten tensions with Israel, which opposes the flotilla's efforts to break its naval blockade. Sweden's Greta Thunberg and other activists are aboard.
Italy and Spain have taken the unprecedented step of deploying naval ships to assist an international aid flotilla that came under drone attack en route to Gaza. This move is likely to escalate tensions with Israel, which has voiced strong opposition to the flotilla. Among those on board are Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and several parliamentarians.
The Italian defence ministry clarified that sending a frigate was an act of humanity aimed at protecting citizens, not a provocation. Despite suggestions for a compromise involving aid distribution via Cyprus, the flotilla remains committed to breaking Israel's blockade on Gaza. Italy's proposal was rejected by the flotilla, a stance criticized by Israeli officials as provocative.
Meanwhile, Spain has followed Italy's lead, marking a significant European intervention. Previous attempts to break the Gaza blockade have been met with militarized responses from Israel, and the flotilla's actions could test international diplomatic reactions. Tensions persist as some activists choose to leave the flotilla amidst rising risks.
