Controversy Over BMW Crash: Legal Battle Unfolds
In a high-profile legal case, Gaganpreet Kaur is accused of driving a BMW that fatally injured a finance official and wounded his wife. The prosecutor claims improper medical care and overspeeding. CCTV footage was reviewed, and both prosecution and defense presented their arguments before a Delhi court.
- Country:
- India
The BMW accident case took a crucial turn on Thursday as the prosecution argued that the injured were unfairly transported to a nursing home instead of a legitimate hospital. Accusations of overspeeding were also leveled against the accused, Gaganpreet Kaur.
Judicial magistrate Ankit Garg reviewed the CCTV footage, reserving judgment on Kaur's bail application until September 27. The prosecutor mentioned improper medical attention, alleging the injured were taken to Nulife Hospital, a residential-cum-nursing facility owned by Kaur's relative.
Meanwhile, Kaur's counsel contested these claims, indicating discrepancies in the sequence of events. The court sought a crash report from BMW for further evidence as the legal tussle continued over the tragic accident that claimed the life of a senior finance official.
(With inputs from agencies.)
