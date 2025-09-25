Left Menu

Controversy Over BMW Crash: Legal Battle Unfolds

In a high-profile legal case, Gaganpreet Kaur is accused of driving a BMW that fatally injured a finance official and wounded his wife. The prosecutor claims improper medical care and overspeeding. CCTV footage was reviewed, and both prosecution and defense presented their arguments before a Delhi court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:45 IST
Controversy Over BMW Crash: Legal Battle Unfolds
accident
  • Country:
  • India

The BMW accident case took a crucial turn on Thursday as the prosecution argued that the injured were unfairly transported to a nursing home instead of a legitimate hospital. Accusations of overspeeding were also leveled against the accused, Gaganpreet Kaur.

Judicial magistrate Ankit Garg reviewed the CCTV footage, reserving judgment on Kaur's bail application until September 27. The prosecutor mentioned improper medical attention, alleging the injured were taken to Nulife Hospital, a residential-cum-nursing facility owned by Kaur's relative.

Meanwhile, Kaur's counsel contested these claims, indicating discrepancies in the sequence of events. The court sought a crash report from BMW for further evidence as the legal tussle continued over the tragic accident that claimed the life of a senior finance official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Set for Sri Lanka Showdown as Abhishek and Kuldeep Chase Asia Cup Records

India Set for Sri Lanka Showdown as Abhishek and Kuldeep Chase Asia Cup Reco...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Transforming Youth: Tamil Nadu's Skill Training Success

Transforming Youth: Tamil Nadu's Skill Training Success

 India
3
Trump's Strategic Judo: Oil Deals, F-35s, and Turkish Diplomacy

Trump's Strategic Judo: Oil Deals, F-35s, and Turkish Diplomacy

 Global
4
Iraqi Kurdistan Oil Export Breakthrough: Companies Set to Resume 230,000 Barrels a Day via Iraq-Turkey Pipeline

Iraqi Kurdistan Oil Export Breakthrough: Companies Set to Resume 230,000 Bar...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025