Family Feud Leads to Constable's Untimely Death

The unexpected demise of Constable Pravin Suryawanshi four months ago has taken a dramatic turn with the arrest of his wife and son. Initially thought to be an accident, police now allege it was the result of a domestic assault.

Suryawanshi, who served at Shivaji Nagar police station, was found deceased in the Wadala Truck Terminal area in May. Upon investigation, suspicions grew about frequent quarrels at home, culminating in a fatal incident.

The accused, wife Smita and son Pratik, face charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and have been remanded in police custody till September 27 pending further investigation.

