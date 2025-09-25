Left Menu

Man Dupes Couple With False Loan and Job Promises

A Chembur resident was arrested for allegedly deceiving a couple by promising a Rs 10 lakh loan from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and a railway job for their nephew. The couple paid Rs 50,000, while the nephew gave Rs 8.32 lakh. None of the promises were fulfilled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:41 IST
Man Dupes Couple With False Loan and Job Promises
  • Country:
  • India

A Chembur resident, Samir Prakash Chundmunge, has been taken into custody after allegedly deceiving a Mumbai couple with false promises of financial and employment assistance. According to police, Chundmunge claimed he could secure a Rs 10 lakh loan from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

In addition, he assured a railway job for their nephew, requiring a total payment of Rs 8.32 lakh from the family. The couple became suspicious when neither the loan nor the job materialized, and Chundmunge refused to return the money.

Authorities arrested Chundmunge, charging him with cheating and criminal breach of trust. A court has placed him in police custody until September 29 as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jaishankar Denounces Double Standards at G20 Meeting

Jaishankar Denounces Double Standards at G20 Meeting

 United States
2
Viktor Hovland's Stellar Swing and Extraterrestrial Curiosity

Viktor Hovland's Stellar Swing and Extraterrestrial Curiosity

 United States
3
Nat Sciver-Brunt Shines as England Dominates India in World Cup Warm-up

Nat Sciver-Brunt Shines as England Dominates India in World Cup Warm-up

 Global
4
Congress Critiques Modi's Swadeshi Stance amid Global Preferences

Congress Critiques Modi's Swadeshi Stance amid Global Preferences

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025