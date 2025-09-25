Man Dupes Couple With False Loan and Job Promises

A Chembur resident, Samir Prakash Chundmunge, has been taken into custody after allegedly deceiving a Mumbai couple with false promises of financial and employment assistance. According to police, Chundmunge claimed he could secure a Rs 10 lakh loan from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

In addition, he assured a railway job for their nephew, requiring a total payment of Rs 8.32 lakh from the family. The couple became suspicious when neither the loan nor the job materialized, and Chundmunge refused to return the money.

Authorities arrested Chundmunge, charging him with cheating and criminal breach of trust. A court has placed him in police custody until September 29 as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)