U.S. and Turkey in Fighter Jet Talks

In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed intentions to negotiate with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan concerning Turkey's acquisition of F-16 and F-35 fighter jets.

The discussion, held in the Oval Office, highlights ongoing negotiations between the two nations regarding advanced military hardware.

Additionally, Erdogan mentioned that the talks would span various crucial topics, including Halkbank, to address broader geopolitical and financial concerns.

