U.S. and Turkey in Fighter Jet Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to discuss Turkey's procurement of F-16 and F-35 fighter jets with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. The conversation, set in the Oval Office, will also cover various topics, including the situation with Halkbank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:44 IST
Donald Trump

In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed intentions to negotiate with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan concerning Turkey's acquisition of F-16 and F-35 fighter jets.

The discussion, held in the Oval Office, highlights ongoing negotiations between the two nations regarding advanced military hardware.

Additionally, Erdogan mentioned that the talks would span various crucial topics, including Halkbank, to address broader geopolitical and financial concerns.

