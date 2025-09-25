Bribery Scandal in Jhabua: Officials Caught Red-handed
In Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, two officials were allegedly involved in a bribery case. In-charge district supply officer Ashish Azad and assistant salesman Jitendra Nayak demanded Rs 1 lakh from Manoj Tahed, who worked at a government-run shop. They were booked but have not been arrested yet.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development from Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, two individuals have been reportedly involved in a bribery case. According to a Lokayukta police official, the suspects have been identified as Ashish Azad, the in-charge district supply officer, and Jitendra Nayak, an assistant salesman at a government fair price shop.
The allegations surfaced following a complaint from Manoj Tahed, a salesman at the establishment. Nayak allegedly accepted Rs 50,000 on Azad's instructions, concealing the bribe in a diary. The operation of the shop where Tahed was employed was suspended on September 19, following accusations of irregularities.
Demanding Rs 1 lakh to lift the suspension and avoid further legal action, Azad reportedly used Nayak as an intermediary. Both Azad and Nayak have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, though they have yet to be apprehended, as informed by Lokayukta police inspector Renu Agarwal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Former U.S. Economic Officials Unite Against Trump's Attempt to Fire Fed Governor
Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension
Gaganjeet Bhullar Challenges PGTI Suspension as Unjust
SIT teams raid residences of NE festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and singer Zubeen Garg's manager: Officials.
Car catches fire on Coastal Road in Mumbai; traffic halted: Officials.