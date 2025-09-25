Bribery Scandal in Jhabua: Officials Caught Red-handed

In a significant development from Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, two individuals have been reportedly involved in a bribery case. According to a Lokayukta police official, the suspects have been identified as Ashish Azad, the in-charge district supply officer, and Jitendra Nayak, an assistant salesman at a government fair price shop.

The allegations surfaced following a complaint from Manoj Tahed, a salesman at the establishment. Nayak allegedly accepted Rs 50,000 on Azad's instructions, concealing the bribe in a diary. The operation of the shop where Tahed was employed was suspended on September 19, following accusations of irregularities.

Demanding Rs 1 lakh to lift the suspension and avoid further legal action, Azad reportedly used Nayak as an intermediary. Both Azad and Nayak have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, though they have yet to be apprehended, as informed by Lokayukta police inspector Renu Agarwal.

