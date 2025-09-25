Left Menu

Bribery Scandal in Jhabua: Officials Caught Red-handed

In Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, two officials were allegedly involved in a bribery case. In-charge district supply officer Ashish Azad and assistant salesman Jitendra Nayak demanded Rs 1 lakh from Manoj Tahed, who worked at a government-run shop. They were booked but have not been arrested yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhabua | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:55 IST
Bribery Scandal in Jhabua: Officials Caught Red-handed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development from Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, two individuals have been reportedly involved in a bribery case. According to a Lokayukta police official, the suspects have been identified as Ashish Azad, the in-charge district supply officer, and Jitendra Nayak, an assistant salesman at a government fair price shop.

The allegations surfaced following a complaint from Manoj Tahed, a salesman at the establishment. Nayak allegedly accepted Rs 50,000 on Azad's instructions, concealing the bribe in a diary. The operation of the shop where Tahed was employed was suspended on September 19, following accusations of irregularities.

Demanding Rs 1 lakh to lift the suspension and avoid further legal action, Azad reportedly used Nayak as an intermediary. Both Azad and Nayak have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, though they have yet to be apprehended, as informed by Lokayukta police inspector Renu Agarwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Partially Reopens Allenby Crossing: Humanitarian and Political Implications

Israel Partially Reopens Allenby Crossing: Humanitarian and Political Implic...

 Global
2
Phil Mickelson: The Golfer Who Almost Captained the Ryder Cup

Phil Mickelson: The Golfer Who Almost Captained the Ryder Cup

 United States
3
Germany Averts Crisis: Successful Court Judge Appointments Strengthen Coalition

Germany Averts Crisis: Successful Court Judge Appointments Strengthen Coalit...

 Germany
4
Vice-President's Cultural and Spiritual Sojourn in Andhra Pradesh

Vice-President's Cultural and Spiritual Sojourn in Andhra Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025