Spanish Military Escort for Sumud Flotilla Aims to Ensure Peaceful Passage
The Global Sumud Flotilla, en route to Gaza and escorted by a Spanish military vessel, is deemed harmless by Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares. Spain is ready to assist Belgian citizens onboard and is in talks with Ireland for similar support.
The Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has assured that the Global Sumud Flotilla, on its way to Gaza, poses no threat to any entity, including Israel. To ensure a safe passage, a Spanish military vessel is providing protection to the flotilla.
Speaking to Reuters, Minister Albares stated that his government had agreed to assist Belgian citizens onboard if necessary, following a request from Belgium. In addition, Spain has been in discussions with Ireland to offer similar support for Irish citizens traveling with the flotilla.
This diplomatic maneuver underscores Spain's commitment to safeguarding international travelers and promoting peaceful initiatives across conflict-prone regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
