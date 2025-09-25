Suspended IAS Officer Vinay Choubey Seeks Bail in Corruption Case
Suspended IAS officer Vinay Choubey has approached the Jharkhand High Court for bail in a corruption case involving illegal government land conversion. His initial bail plea was rejected by a Hazaribag district court. Previously, Choubey was granted bail in a separate liquor scam case due to procedural delays.
Suspended IAS officer Vinay Choubey has filed a petition with the Jharkhand High Court, requesting bail in connection with a corruption case involving the illegal conversion of government land. The date for the petition hearing has not yet been set.
Earlier, the Hazaribag district court denied Choubey's bail plea, prompting his lawyer to challenge the decision at the high court. The case involves the unlawful conversion of 2.75 acres of 'Khasmahal' land to private individuals during Choubey's tenure as the deputy commissioner of Hazaribag.
Choubey had received bail on August 19 in a separate liquor scam case due to the Anti-Corruption Bureau's failure to file a charge sheet on time. Arrested on May 20, Choubey was suspended by the Jharkhand government and is currently receiving treatment at RIMS hospital.
