Spanish Military Vessel Safeguards Humanitarian Effort to Gaza
Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares reassures that the Global Sumud Flotilla headed to Gaza poses no threat. Spain aids Belgian citizens on board and discusses cooperation with Ireland. The flotilla's mission is strictly humanitarian, aiming to deliver aid to the people of Gaza.
Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares stated that the Global Sumud Flotilla, en route to Gaza, poses no threat to Israel or any other nation. A Spanish military vessel is escorting the flotilla, highlighting its peaceful humanitarian mission.
In recent discussions, Albares revealed that Spain has agreed to assist Belgian citizens on board, following a request from Belgium, and is in talks with Ireland for similar support. The mission of the vessel is to protect and offer aid to Spanish and other European citizens involved.
Albares expressly noted that the flotilla's goal is to deliver humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, emphasizing its non-threatening nature. He questioned the rationale behind any potential opposition, stressing the peaceful intent of the mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
