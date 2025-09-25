Left Menu

Spanish Military Vessel Safeguards Humanitarian Effort to Gaza

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares reassures that the Global Sumud Flotilla headed to Gaza poses no threat. Spain aids Belgian citizens on board and discusses cooperation with Ireland. The flotilla's mission is strictly humanitarian, aiming to deliver aid to the people of Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:55 IST
Spanish Military Vessel Safeguards Humanitarian Effort to Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares stated that the Global Sumud Flotilla, en route to Gaza, poses no threat to Israel or any other nation. A Spanish military vessel is escorting the flotilla, highlighting its peaceful humanitarian mission.

In recent discussions, Albares revealed that Spain has agreed to assist Belgian citizens on board, following a request from Belgium, and is in talks with Ireland for similar support. The mission of the vessel is to protect and offer aid to Spanish and other European citizens involved.

Albares expressly noted that the flotilla's goal is to deliver humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, emphasizing its non-threatening nature. He questioned the rationale behind any potential opposition, stressing the peaceful intent of the mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samir Modi Granted Bail in Rape Case

Samir Modi Granted Bail in Rape Case

 India
2
India U-17 Triumphs Over Nepal to Reach SAFF U-17 Championship Final

India U-17 Triumphs Over Nepal to Reach SAFF U-17 Championship Final

 Sri Lanka
3
NIH's $50 Million Boost: Groundbreaking Autism Research in Focus

NIH's $50 Million Boost: Groundbreaking Autism Research in Focus

 Global
4
Terrorism: A Persistent Threat to Global Development, Says Minister Jaishankar

Terrorism: A Persistent Threat to Global Development, Says Minister Jaishank...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025