Arson at Chabad Jewish Center: Arrest Made

In a shocking development, Blake Hoover has been arrested on a federal arson charge after a fire at a Chabad Jewish Center in Punta Gorda, Florida. This incident, occurring just days before the Jewish New Year, has rattled the local community.

Prosecutors point to Hoover's growing animosity towards Jews and gay people, as noted by his mother and corroborated by his actions on the night of the arson. He allegedly warned his mother of his intentions before the crime and subsequently set flammable materials alight within the center, a former library, using gasoline.

Evidence, including a gas can, spray paint, and anti-Semitic graffiti at the scene, supports the charges. Hoover remains in custody as the investigation continues, uncovering disturbing layers to this alleged hate-fueled act.

