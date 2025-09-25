Left Menu

Arson at Chabad Jewish Center: Arrest Made

Blake Hoover has been arrested for arson at a Chabad Jewish Center in Florida. His mother suspected him and alerted authorities. Hoover allegedly held biases against Jews and gay people. He reportedly broke into the center, set items on fire, and left anti-Semitic graffiti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puntagorda | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:15 IST
Arson at Chabad Jewish Center: Arrest Made
Arson

In a shocking development, Blake Hoover has been arrested on a federal arson charge after a fire at a Chabad Jewish Center in Punta Gorda, Florida. This incident, occurring just days before the Jewish New Year, has rattled the local community.

Prosecutors point to Hoover's growing animosity towards Jews and gay people, as noted by his mother and corroborated by his actions on the night of the arson. He allegedly warned his mother of his intentions before the crime and subsequently set flammable materials alight within the center, a former library, using gasoline.

Evidence, including a gas can, spray paint, and anti-Semitic graffiti at the scene, supports the charges. Hoover remains in custody as the investigation continues, uncovering disturbing layers to this alleged hate-fueled act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama Canal's New Budget Sparks Economic Competition

Panama Canal's New Budget Sparks Economic Competition

 Global
2
Pentagon Greenlights $1.23B Missile Sale to Germany

Pentagon Greenlights $1.23B Missile Sale to Germany

 Global
3
Bank of Mexico Slashes Rates Amid Economic Challenges

Bank of Mexico Slashes Rates Amid Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Arab and Muslim Nations Warn Trump on West Bank Annexation

Arab and Muslim Nations Warn Trump on West Bank Annexation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025